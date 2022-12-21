At least 55 students of Mao Communities, who were stranded in Dimapur following the restrictions on them from entering to the Southern Angami area of Nagaland, were brought back by a special flight in Manipur on December 20.

Upon their arrival at the Imphal international airport, the Mao communities were given a warm welcome, and later they were reportedly taken to the Manipur Chief Minister's official residence.

While interacting with Mao people, the Manipur Chief Minister said that he was pleased to interact with Mao students who have returned back to the state during the festive season.

Biren Sing also received gifts from the representatives of Mao communities and also exchanged views with them on the roles of youths in nation-building.

The Chief Minister further assured Mao people that his government is in touch with the central leaders and will try its best for having a peaceful co-existence and finding a solution to the boundary dispute at the earliest.

Notably, since December 15, the Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) imposed an indefinite restriction on Mao people of Manipur entry to the Southern Angami area of Nagaland owing to renewed land disputes at the inter-state border.

On December 17, a Manipur-bound Tata truck was also set ablaze in Nagaland.

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