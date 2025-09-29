Manipur: 16 Kuki-Zo border chiefs declare non-cooperation over Indo-Myanmar fence project

In a firm stance against the Government of India’s border fencing initiative, sixteen Kuki-Zo village chiefs along the Indo-Myanmar border have declared “total non-cooperation,” demanding that no land compensation or negotiations proceed until their political demands are addressed and peace is restored in Manipur.

“This is not about money—it is about our rights, our land, and our survival,” the chiefs stated in a strongly worded communiqué on Monday. They criticized the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the push for border fencing, arguing that such measures threaten the identity, mobility, and ancestral lands of borderland communities.

The chiefs pointed out that repeated representations—including press releases, memorandums, and rallies by the Kuki-Zo community—have gone largely unheeded. They also referenced similar objections raised by the United Naga Council (UNC), which met government officials without achieving any consensus.



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Under the policy of non-cooperation, the chiefs announced that they will not accept land compensation, participate in negotiations, or recognize ongoing fencing activities until political solutions are implemented. They further demanded the immediate suspension of construction work and withdrawal of forces and equipment from affected villages to prevent further conflict.

“This is not merely a compensation issue—it is a fight for our political rights and the protection of our people on the Indo-Myanmar frontier,” the statement concluded.

The declaration marks the most uncompromising opposition yet from tribal leaders, signaling a potential flashpoint if the government does not reconsider the fencing project.