A week before the election, 16,085 posters, 3,215 banners,1,765 wall writings have been removed in Manipur's Imphal due to the violation of code of conduct. says,Nodal officer, MCC Imphal West Pangambam Shantikumar.

Till date a add up to of 31,015 cases have been recorded for vandalisation of public property, including 1,740 wall writing, 15,045 posters, 3,130 banners, and 11,100 others which have all been destroyed.

As per the information given by the Nodal officer, another 2,012 cases have been reported which includes defacement of 25 wall writings, 1,040 posters, 85 banners and 862 others, which all have been vandalised due to the violation of Code of conduct.

As per the sources, engaging to all candidates, their specialists, party workers and the common people to stand by the set rule of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Nodal officer said each citizen can play a responsible part within the conduct of free and reasonable elections.

Team MCC is additionally responsible to get complaints through the app called cVIGIL, which ECI has introduced for fare observation on any MCC violation, the Nodal officer proceeded. The cVIGIL app faciliates lodging of complaints with respect to any MCC violation, said sources.

The officer asked the citizens to Submit photos, videos of any MCC violation along with the location as quickly as possible after witnessing the violation through the app, he added. The cVIGIL was enacted within the area since the day election was informed in the state on January 8, 2022. Also a number of 138 cases have been gotten as of February 20 by the MCC Cell Imphal West, said the Nodal officer, MCC Imphal West Pangambam Shantikumar.