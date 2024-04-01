Manipur Police apprehended an 18-year-old boy and a minor in Imphal West district on Sunday for their alleged involvement in serious criminal activities.

The arrested teenager is identified as Moirangthem Lanchenba Meetei. An official statement suggests that they are suspected members of a gang called Salailen Mapari (Kangleipak Defence Force), involved in theft, extortion, and anti-social activities.

The police recovered a cache of weapons and paraphernalia associated with the gang's operations, including firearms, a Chinese hand grenade, wireless sets, a gang seal, and a blue flag. Personal attire and organizational materials were also discovered, indicating the gang's depth of involvement.

Among the seized items were camouflage clothing bearing the gang's insignia and signed letterheads. To disrupt the gang's operations, the police impounded a van and a motorcycle believed to be used by the group. An official case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

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