A joint operation conducted by the Senapati Police, Forest Department, and the Executive Magistrate successfully destroyed 19 acres of poppy cultivation in the Khabung hill range on January 8, 2024.



The operation, spearheaded by ASP (NH-2), utilized the combined efforts of police personnel from Senapati, Hengbung, Tadubi, Mao, and Maram.



Drones were deployed to identify concealed poppy fields near Khabung village, ensuring precision in the mission. An FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is currently underway to identify the culprits behind the illicit cultivation.



Expressing appreciation for the officers and personnel involved, authorities highlighted the importance of such decisive measures in combating the drug threat. "This operation underscores our unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug menace in Manipur," a senior official stated.





Also read: Manipur: 90 acres of poppy fields destroyed in Ukhrul under ‘War on Drugs’ initiative