In the ongoing operation under the 'War on Drugs' campaign, combined forces of the Ukhrul district police, 6th Manipur Rifles (MR), 18th Assam Rifles (AR), and the Forest Department successfully eradicated 90 acres of poppy cultivation in the Phalee hill range within the jurisdiction of Lungchong Maiphei Police Station, Ukhrul district.

As part of the operation, 12 huts associated with the illegal activities were also set ablaze. Authorities have registered an FIR to facilitate further investigations into the matter.



Manipur CM N Biren Singh took to X and wrote, "90 acres of poppy plantation destroyed in Ukrhul



In another successful mission under the War on Drugs campaign, combined forces of Ukhrul district police, 6 MR, 18 AR and Forest Department destroyed 90 acres of poppy plantation and burned down 12 huts in the Phalee hill range under Lungchong Maiphei (LM) Police Station in Ukhrul district. An FIR is registered for further investigation. I applaud the combined forces for the swift and coordinated measures"



90 acres of poppy plantation destroyed in Ukrhul



In another successful mission under the War on Drugs campaign, combined forces of Ukhrul district police, 6 MR, 18 AR and Forest Department destroyed 90 acres of poppy plantation and burned down 12 huts in the Phalee hill range… pic.twitter.com/9wgbuRU38i — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 9, 2025



Commending the swift and well-coordinated action, officials lauded the collaborative efforts of the teams involved, reinforcing the state's commitment to curbing illicit drug cultivation and trade.





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