The general public in Manipur is hereby informed that the following bridges are closed due to incessant heavy rainfall causing a rise in water level, with immediate effect until further notice:

1. Awang Sekmai Bridge over Sekmai River along Awang Sekmai-Leikinthabi road.

2. Hangelthong over Imphal River at Maibakhul.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued an advisory amid the rainfall.

In view of the severe Cyclonic Storm REMAL that is affecting several North Eastern states including Manipur, the general public of Tamenglong district is hereby advised to remain alert and take the necessary precautions to avoid loss of life and property.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin dated 27.05.2024 had issued an orange alert for the entire state of Manipur.

The general public is advised to take the following precautions:



Also Read: Incessant rainfall affects normal life in Manipur, government issues advisory

1. Stay informed, and keep yourself updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings issued by local, state, and national authorities. Ignore rumours and stay calm and not panic.

2. Reinforce doors and windows, and secure loose objects.

3. Prepare an emergency kit with essential items such as non-perishable foods, water, torch lights, first aid supplies, and medicines for safety and survival.

4. Children and elderly are advised to Stay indoors and not come out of your house unless under unavoidable emergencies.

5. Keep emergency contacts handy.

6. Stay away from flood-prone areas, landslide-prone areas, rivers, and streams.

7. Agriculture and other outdoors activities may be postponed till the weather condition improves.

For any emergency contact the district helpline Numbers

SDO's office Tousem: #8415976038

SDO's office Tamenglong : #8794357192

SDO's office, Tamei : #8413852086

DC's office, Tamenglong : #9402816594