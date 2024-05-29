The District Administration, Senapati extended aids to the evacuated families of the district due to incessant rain and consequent rising of water level at Senapati river, Mayangkhang river, Barak river and breach of embankment in several localities.

Since 27th May, 2024 (Monday) night, incessant rain in the district have caused mudslides, landslides and rise of river water level has affected various locality like Viewland colony, River Colony, Yapao colony, Church Road colony, Vakho and Karong areas.

To ensure that evacuated families have access to basic necessities and care, the District Administration, Senapati have designated three relief camps at Mini Indoor Stadium near Traffic circles, ADC, New Building near Senapati District Council office and Thingba Khunou Prayer Centre, Viewland.



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Accordingly, the evacuated families were given rice, edible oils, Dals, salts, and drinking water. It may be also mentioned that the District Administration is constantly monitoring the landslides area and flood affected area and also clearing the road from mudslides, landslides and fallen trees across the road.

The inclement rainfall has unfortunately resulted in the death of two persons and caused injuries to three persons. One 34 years old male died due to landslide on the Senapati-Thonglang Road and three others were injured and hospitalised in the same incident.

Another 83 year old woman drowned at Senapati River. Deputy Commissioner Senapati along with SDO Senapati paid a visit to the victims and their families.