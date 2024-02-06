Manipur State Power Distribution Company Ltd (MSPDCL) caught 21 people for allegedly engaging in illegal tapping of MSPCL low tension line and promoting power theft.

On Monday mass raiding was carried out by officials and staff of MSPDCL in four districts.

During the raid as many 7 people from different places in Imphal East district were caught, four from Kakching district, three from Imphal West and seven from Bishnupur in power theft.



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Police have been requested to register FIR against all the delinquent consumers and promoters of unauthorized colonies who are responsible for causing loss to PSPCL by way of power theft.

As per the Electricity Act, of 2003, illegal usage of electricity is a cognizable offence and the offender is punishable with imprisonment for a term of up to three years or with a fine or both.