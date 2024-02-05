On 4th February 2024, in Moreh, locals breached the curfew, congregating around liquor shops, said state police on February 5.

The joint security forces intervened to enforce curfew rules and attempted to scatter the crowd.

When the crowd responded with unruly behaviour, the stores were legally seized. A case has been lodged for further probe into the incident.

On 04.02.2024, the locals violated curfew in Moreh, crowding liquor shops. The joint security forces, while acting to impose the curfew guidelines, tried to disperse the crowd. When the crowd misbehaved, confiscation of stores through legal process was carried out. A case has… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) February 5, 2024

Taking to his X handle, Manipur police wrote, "On 04.02.2024, the locals violated curfew in Moreh, crowding liquor shops. The joint security forces, while acting to impose the curfew guidelines, tried to disperse the crowd. When the crowd misbehaved, confiscation of stores through legal process was carried out. A case has been registered in this regard for further investigation. Moreh residents are urged to maintain law and order during curfew."



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Earlier in January 2024, Manipur's Khwairamband Ima Market Joint Coordinating Committee staged a protest demanding stringent punishment for the two accused arrested in connection with the killing of a senior police officer in Moreh.

A large number of women vendors took out a protest at Ima Market with the demand to give the highest form of punishment to both arrested persons identified as Philip Khaikholal Khongsai and Hemkholal Mate.

As per police statement, both Philip Khaikholal Khongsai and Hemkholal Mate opened fire on the vehicles of the security forces during round patrolling near Moreh College around 4:30 pm on Monday, January 15.