A joint operation by the Kangpokpi District Police and two platoons of the 133 Bn. CRPF led to the destruction of 25 acres of poppy plantation in Y Langkhong village, Kangpokpi.

The operation carried out as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug production in the region, resulted in the uprooting of poppy plants, a key raw material for the production of opium.

Authorities in Kangpokpi hailed the operation as a significant blow to the illegal drug trade in the area and emphasized the continued commitment to eradicating narcotic substances.



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This operation is seen as a step toward reducing drug abuse and its harmful impact on local communities, particularly the youth.

The War on Drugs initiative aims to target illegal plantations, strengthen enforcement, and promote awareness about the dangers of narcotics, contributing to a safer, healthier environment in the region.