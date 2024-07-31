In a significant crackdown, the Manipur Police arrested three members of the outlawed outfit PREPAK (Progressive) from Chingmeirong Maning Leikai Nepali Basti in the Imphal West District.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Wangkhem Rohit Singh (25), Yensembam Nepolian Singh (27), and Suraj Ayam (20).

During the arrest, law enforcement officials seized three mobile phones, one two-wheeler vehicle, and other incriminating items from the suspects, who were reportedly engaged in extortion activities.

Parallel to this operation, security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises across the vulnerable regions of the hill and valley districts.

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This led to the discovery of a substantial cache of weapons and explosives at the foothill of Tekcham Maning Ching in Thoubal district.

The seized arsenal included one sniper rifle with a scope, one bolt-action rifle, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, six HE-36 hand grenades, six detonators, one Baofeng radio set, 36 live rounds, one stun grenade, one stun shell LR, one stinger cartridge, one smoke shell LR, three dye marker grenades, one tear smoke grenade, and one tear gas grenade.

These coordinated operations underscore the ongoing efforts of the Manipur Police and security forces to combat insurgency and maintain peace and security in the region.