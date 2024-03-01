The Manipur Police have arrested three members of the banned KCP (N) from Imphal West district and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, an official statement said on Friday.

Five mobile handsets and Rs 4 lakh in cash were also seized from their possession, it said.

The arms and ammunition recovered from them are suspected to have been looted from security forces earlier, a police officer said.



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Manipur has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes between the two communities first erupted in May last year.

Altogether 219 people have been killed since then.

