At least three Myanmar nationals lodged in a temporary jail in Manipur’s Churachandpur district escaped on January 23.



As per jail authorities, the incident took place at around 8 am at Sadbhavna Mandap in Churachandpur district, Manipur.



The Myanmarese nationals identified as Wimnintay, Win Naing Thon and Biaka were detained under the Foreigners Act for illegally entering India and were kept at a temporary jail in Churachandpur. Wimnintay and Thon had been at the jail since April 4, 2021 while Biaka was detained on March 29, 2022.



The jail authorities while going on their daily rounds, found the three Myanmarese inmates missing from the cell. A police official was quoted saying, “The Myanmar nationals have been booked under Sections 224 (Obstruction to lawful apprehension) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC”.

It may be mentioned that Manipur police apprehended a total of 80 Myanmar national, including 20 children, from different locations of the district since June last year.



Notably, Assam Rifles and Customs Department based on specific inputs conducted a joint operation in Mizoram on January 16 and seized huge amount of explosive items.

During the operation, war like stores including explosive materials were recovered by the joint search team. Two Myanmar nationals were arrested during the operation.



The recovered items include 100 detonators and 8 rolls of detonating cord

The seized consignments and the arrested individuals were handed over to Customs Department, LCS Champhai and police for further legal proceedings.



Also read : Mizoram: Assam Rifles arrests two Myanmar nationals with explosive materials