A 36-year-old woman became a victim of a fight between a shop owner and a customer as she was accidentally shot dead in Manipur's Kakching district on December 23.

The woman was identified as Moirangthem Jemi Devi, wife of M Kiran Singh of Pallel Mamang Leikai, while the accused was identified as Kongkham Birjit Singh of Mayang, Imphal.

The incident occurred on December 23 night at 10 PM when the shopkeeper and the customer Singh engaged in a heated argument and subsequently, Singh opened fire to threaten the shopkeeper, however, the bullet hit the woman.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

It has come to the fore that the accused person is personnel of MPTO and posted at Pallel and he fled away from the scene after committing the crime.

However, the superintendent of police (SP) of Kakching district informed India Today NE that the accused person has been arrested and taken into custody for investigation.

''It is confirmed that the weapon used in the shooting incident was not a service weapon,'' he told.

Earlier on December 19, amid the FIFA world cup celebration, an elderly woman was shot dead in Manipur.



The deceased was identified as Salam Ningol Laishram Ongbi Ibetombi Devi who hailed from Singjmei Wangma Bheigyabati Leikai in Imphal East.

Following the incident, the police arrested one identified as Khangenmben Devkanta.

As per the victim's husband, the woman was holding a 2-year-old baby in her lap when she was shot.

Notably, two bullets were fired at their residence of which one passed through their wall while the other hit the woman.

Also read: Manipur: Amid FIFA world cup celebration 50-year-old woman shot dead, accused arrested