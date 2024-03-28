Manipur Police have apprehended four members of the banned KCP(Noyon) group in Imphal West District on March 27.

The individuals, identified as Wahengbam Mathoi Singh (32), Sorenshangbam Bungcha Singh@ Winner (47), Thongam Joynanda Singh @ Boycha (49), and Ak. Sanjoy @ Herojit (34), were reportedly involved in extorting money from the public.

Authorities seized a 9 mm pistol loaded with ten live rounds, two hand grenades, three 7.62 mm live ammunitions, an empty INSAS rifle magazine, a car, and three mobile phones from their possession.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Also read: Manipur: Four arrested following seizure of huge cache of arms and ammunition in Bishnupur district