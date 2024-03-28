Manipur: 4 cadres of proscribed outfit KCP(Noyon) arrested from Imphal West district, arms and ammunition seized
Manipur Police have apprehended four members of the banned KCP(Noyon) group in Imphal West District on March 27.
Manipur Police have apprehended four members of the banned KCP(Noyon) group in Imphal West District on March 27.
The individuals, identified as Wahengbam Mathoi Singh (32), Sorenshangbam Bungcha Singh@ Winner (47), Thongam Joynanda Singh @ Boycha (49), and Ak. Sanjoy @ Herojit (34), were reportedly involved in extorting money from the public.
Authorities seized a 9 mm pistol loaded with ten live rounds, two hand grenades, three 7.62 mm live ammunitions, an empty INSAS rifle magazine, a car, and three mobile phones from their possession.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
Also read: Manipur: Four arrested following seizure of huge cache of arms and ammunition in Bishnupur district
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