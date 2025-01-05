In a series of successful operations, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Manipur Police and other security agencies, has achieved a significant breakthrough in recovering arms and ammunition.



A total of 42 weapons, along with a substantial quantity of ammunition and warlike stores, were seized during operations spanning both the hill and valley regions of Manipur.



The recovery efforts were conducted across multiple districts, including Imphal West, Chandel, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.



Authorities are continuing their efforts to track and neutralize any threats to public safety.



Security forces in Manipur have intensified operations in vulnerable areas across the hill and valley districts, conducting search operations and ensuring area domination to maintain law and order.





Also read: Security forces strengthen vigil in Manipur, ensure safe movement of essential supplies