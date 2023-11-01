At least 44 Kuki persons have been detained out of which 32 persons have been found of Burmese origin during search operation at Moreh Market Colony on Manipur on November 1.

The search operations were conducted by the combined team comprising of special CDO, Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force at Moreh market colony.

There has been a crackdown on fringe and vulnerable areas of the state following reports of Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand being shot dead in suspected Kuki militant ambush.

According to sources, the suspected Kuki militants ambushed the Moreh Police team while they were overseeing the cleaning of ground for helicopter landing

SDPO Ch. Anand Kumar sustained serious injuries during the ambush. Reports indicate that a sniper's bullet passed through his stomach, resulting in his demise.

Also read : Manipur violence: Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand shot dead in suspected Kuki militant ambush