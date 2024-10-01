A 48-hour bandh called by a Joint Action Committee over the failure to secure the release of two youths abducted by militants affected normal life in Manipur's Thoubal district on Tuesday, police said.

The bandh, which began at 3 am, was called by the JAC formed over the abduction of two local youths by militants on Friday. The JAC had threatened democratic protests and a total shutdown in the district if the youths were not released by Monday night.

"The government had assured people of the release of the youths by Monday night but failed, as a result of which the bandh is underway. We will continue the stir till our boys are safely released," JAC convenor L Subol told reporters.



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Angry residents blocked National Highway 102 at several points, while women protestors and youths disrupted traffic and burned tyres to halt vehicles.

Businesses closed, public transport halted, and government workers struggled to reach offices. Meanwhile, stranded SSC GD test candidates also got caught in the chaos.

One of the abducted youths, Johnson Singh, was rescued by the army. Efforts to free the remaining two are ongoing, with Chief Minister N Biren Singh closely monitoring the situation and engaging in talks with both state and central authorities.

This incident is part of ongoing ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis, which has claimed over 200 lives since May of last year.