Satkhohao Haokip, reportedly a member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), was allegedly shot dead by armed miscreants during the intervening night of September 30 and October 1 at his residence in Churachandpur district.

The incident highlights the ongoing unrest and tensions in the region, which has been the scene of ethnic and insurgent conflicts. Churachandpur, located in Manipur, has experienced violence in the past related to the broader Kuki-Zo and Meitei conflicts as well as insurgent activity.

Details of the motives or identities of the attackers remain unclear at this time.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for another six months, starting from September 26, 2024.



Also Read: Manipur government extends AFSPA amid ongoing ethnic violence

This decision applies to most of the state but excludes areas under 19 police stations. The move comes in response to continued ethnic violence and activities by insurgent groups.

AFSPA, which has been in place in Manipur since the 1980s, grants special powers to the armed forces in "disturbed areas," allowing them to maintain public order.

The decision to extend AFSPA was based on the ongoing unrest and security concerns, with authorities citing that it is premature to reassess the disturbed area status due to the complex situation on the ground.