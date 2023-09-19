Normal life was affected in Imphal Valley of Manipur after Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women and five local clubs called for an 48-hour bandh from midnight demanding release of five youths who were arrested for carrying firearms and sporting camouflage uniforms, sources said.

Markets, shops and business establishments drew a deserted look with only few vehicles plying on the roads on Tuesday morning.

Supplementary examinations of all subjects of class 10 board exams that were slated to take place today, were cancelled in view of the bandh. The new schedule for the exams will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur soon.

On Monday, Meira Paibis blocked several important roads in Khurai and Kongba in Imphal East district, Kakwa in Imphal West district, Nambol in Bishnupur district and parts of Thoubal district, demanding the release of the youths.

During a recent operation on September 16, Manipur Police successfully apprehended five individuals found in possession of sophisticated weaponry while wearing camouflage uniforms. Legal proceedings were initiated against these individuals.

However, following the arrests, a large number of people gathered to protest and attempted to besiege the Porompat Police Station, demanding the release of the detained individuals. In response to the escalating situation, joint security forces were compelled to employ tear gas to disperse the crowd. This action resulted in minor injuries, including one Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel.

Also read : Manipur police arrest 5 individuals with sophisticated weapons