The 48-hour general strike called by a Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the Manipur government to secure the release of two youths abducted by militants intensified on October 2 as the bandh expanded across the state.

This was announced by the JAC on October 1 evening which was formed in connection with the abduction of the two youths.

Earlier, the general strike imposed by the JAC in Thoubal district since 3 am yesterday received a good response, with a large number of people coming out to block highways and roads at various locations.

All major markets in the district, including Lilong Keithel, Thoubal Keithel, Babu Keithel, Athokpam Keithel, Yairipok Tampha Keithel, New Market, and Wangjing Keithel, were shut down.

Banks as well government offices located in the district headquarters remained closed and there was no passenger transport service.

Even as police kept a strict vigil at all sensitive areas, students, religious functions, medical and other emergency services were exempted from the purview of general strike.

Spokesperson of the JAC, Irom Bimol said that more stronger form of agitation may erupt if the Government of India and the state government could not rescue the two youths within 48 hours.

He said that the government has been only seeking more and more time since September 27. People of waiting for their safe and unconditional release of two youth by putting faith to th Government’s assurance staging a peaceful sit-in-protest protest at Thoubal Mela Ground yesterday, he said.

The bandh was called by the people after the government's failure to deliver their own assurance, he explained.

The JAC spokesman also said that the ongoing Chin-Kuki aggression has gone beyond limits and has hurt the sentiments of people to a large scale. "JAC will not be able to control the aggrieved people if the government is unable to hand over the two abducted youths to their parents within 48 hours," he added.