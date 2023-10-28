Security forces in Manipur detained five active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), a Maoist militant group, on charges of extortion and possession of arms on Friday.

Officials conducted a search operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas across four districts - Kakching, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Imphal West.

During the operations, the five KCP military task force cadres were arrested after officials discovered them with firearms, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

Taking to X, Manipur Police informed about the arrest, stating that during the search, officials were able to recover a firearm along with 48 rounds of live ammunition, three 7.62 mm ammunition charger clip, a pistol holster, three pairs of fighting dress with a scarf, four pairs of jungle boots, and two belts.

Furthermore, cash amounting to Rs 2,090 along with five mobile phones, and a Hyundai i20 car without registration plates were also seized from the accused.

Manipur Police wrote, "Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur, Kakching, Imphal West and Imphal East districts. (i)During an operation at Imphal East District on 27.10.2023, 05 (five) active members of the outfit KCP (Military Task Force) who were involved in extortion activities from public and various establishments were arrested and recovered 01 (one) arm, 48 (forty eight) ammunitions, 3 (three) nos. of 7.62 Ammunition charger clip, 5 (five) nos. of Mobile Phone handsets, 1 (one) no. of Pistol Holster, 3 (three) pairs of fighting dress with 1 (one) scarf, 4 (four) pairs of Jungle Boot shoes, 1 (one) of BP Jacket, 1 (one) Jungle hat, 2 (two) nos. of wallets, 2 (two) nos. of belts, a sum of Rs. 2090/- and 1(one) car (Hyundai i20) without registration plate from their possession."

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