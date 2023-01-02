Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that a total of 69 militants belonging to different insurgent groups laid down arms in 2022 while sharing a list of achievements of his government in the said year.

"From March 2022 till now, a total of 69 extremists from various groups have left the path of violence and joined the mainstream of the country through home-coming ceremonies," said N Biren Singh.

Further, the chief minister also said that the state government has also signed a cessation of operations agreement with the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and similar agreements with some other groups are also in the pipeline.

Earlier on December 27, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah and the Government of Manipur entered into a Cessation of Operation Agreement in New Delhi with the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) that had been active for more than a decade.



Notably, the government of India has signed several agreements to end insurgency and boost development in North East, according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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This agreement was signed by senior officers of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the government of Manipur and the representatives of ZUF in the presence of the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh.

Representatives of the armed Group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land.

The agreement provides for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the armed cadres.

A Joint Monitoring Group will be constituted to oversee the enforcement of the agreed ground rules.

On the other hand, on December 22 nine cadres of the Mizoram-based militant group Hmar People's Convention-Democracy (HPC-D) laid down their arms and surrendered to police at Lakhipur in Assam's Cachar district.

The cadres also surrendered five rifles, including two AK-47s. They also handed over four pistols and approximately 90 rounds of ammunition.

It has also been revealed that an additional 104 militant outfit cadres will join the mainstream next year.

The HPC(D) was founded in 1986 as a political party to lead a movement for self-government in Mizoram's north and northeast.