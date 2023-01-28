81 Myanmar nationals, including 10 juveniles, were arrested in the Moreh sub-division of Manipur's Tengnoupal district for unlawful entry and stay in Indian territory.

According to authorities, a suo-moto case has been opened at Moreh Police Station under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act for further investigation.

A high-level team led by Tengnoupal DC Ranjan Yumnam conducted a verification drive in response to a specific input regarding the establishment of a new village called New Salbung Village just next to H. Lhangcham Village in Moreh Sub-Division and infiltration of Myanmar nationals to the said villages, namely New Salbung Village and H. Lhangcham Village.

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Many illegal immigrants were discovered by the team, which included SP Tengnoupal B.Golianmang, Addl SP Tengnoupal (L/O), SDC Moreh, OC Moreh P/S, and CDO Team Moreh. The Tengnoupal DC enforced Section 144 CrPC in H. Lhangcham Village and its surrounding regions due to fears of violence and violation of law and order. On Thursday, however, no arrests were made.

On January 27, a special commando unit with extra security troops raced to the region and apprehended 81 Myanmar nationals. They were taken to the Moreh police station. According to reports, they were brought to Imphal after completing legal requirements.

Meanwhile, the home secretary is said to have told the DGP of Manipur of his intention to create and operate a Foreigner Detention Centre, Sajiwa, in a recently constructed disused facility within the Sajiwa jail complex.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the DC, SP, and commando team for their efforts. He also urged locals living near the Myanmar border to notify state government officials if any illegal migrants were discovered. "If you do not, you may face legal repercussions for harbouring illegal aliens," he said on social media.