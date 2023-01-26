The Divisional Forest Officer of Kangpokpi Forest Division, Manipur has banned setting fire in any of the forest areas of the Kanglatongbi Kangpokpi Reserved Forests (Koubru) of Kangpokpi Forest Division, as the ongoing dry season approaches its peak.

An order issued by N Ganesh, IFS on January 26 stated that there is a ban on the wilful setting of fire and action will be taken on gross negligence if a fire has occurred in any forest area.

The order notified the general public of Kangpokpi Forest Division that during the prolonged dry spell accompanied by the strong wind, the occurrence of forest wildfires has become a common phenomenon in the district and state. The loss caused by forest fires to the environment is irreplaceable and cannot be compensated.

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It further warned that all the general public are informed not to set fire wilfully or by gross negligence in any forest area.

Stating that any person who acts in contravention of the notification shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with a fine or both under the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

The notification reads: Whereas, it has been reported that incidences of Forest fire are increasing in the Forests of Manipur in general and in particular, the Kanglatongbi Kangpokpi Reserved Forests (Koubru) of Kangpokpi Forest Division, as the ongoing dry season approaches its peak.

Whereas in most of the incidences reported, the causes of forest fire in these Reserved Forests are attributed to camping, picnicking, trekking, expedition, gathering etc.

inside the Reserved Forests wherein, people set fire to the forest floor which inadvertently spread to other areas of the forests in an uncontrolled manner thereby causing irreparable loss to the forest ecosystem and wildlife.

Whereas, Section 26 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 prohibits setting up of fire and

trespassing inside Reserved Forest areas, it is, therefore, ordered hereby that the general public may not carry out any activities such as camping, picnicking, trekking, expedition, gathering etc. inside the Kanglatongbi Kangpokpi RF from the date of issue of this order, and such activities are hereby strictly prohibited until further order.

All individuals/Organisations are, hereby, restrained from indulging in any of the above activities without permission from competent authorities. In the event of the detection of such activities in any of the Reserved Forests mentioned above, the individual(s) shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with a fine or both under the Indian Forest Act, 1927.