Manipur: 9-ft country-made rocket recovered in Churachandpur; two insurgent cadres arrested in separate raids

In a major recovery, security forces in Manipur have found a country-made rocket loaded with explosives in Churachandpur district, officials said on Tuesday, October 8.

The rocket, measuring nine feet in length and weighing around 200 kilograms, was discovered on Sunday near S Lonphai and Tuikong villages.

Police sources said the discovery has heightened security concerns, as it comes months after an elderly man was killed in a rocket attack in Moirang, Bishnupur district, in September 2024. Authorities are probing possible links between the recovered weapon and militant outfits active in the region.



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In separate counter-insurgency operations this week, Manipur Police arrested two active insurgent cadres belonging to different banned groups. On October 7, an operative of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Khongbantabam Priyobarta Meitei alias Boicha alias Tomba alias Abung (37), was arrested from his residence at Kwakeithel Kongjeng Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district. Police seized a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

Earlier, on October 6, security personnel apprehended Thokchom Maikel Singh alias Munan (25), an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive War Group), from Kongpal Khaidem Leikai under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. A mobile phone was recovered from him.

The recovery and arrests mark a significant development in the ongoing crackdown on insurgent networks and illegal arms in Manipur, where sporadic incidents of violence continue despite intensified security operations across the valley and hill districts.