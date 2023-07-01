Manipur Patriotic Party (MPP) on July 1 said that the abrogation of Suspension of Operation (SoO) between the Centre and miscreants is the only way to restore peace in the state.

The party said that the situation in Manipur calls for immediate action and it is disheartening to witness the bloody violence here that has led to the loss of lives, destruction of properties, and displacement.

''Let me reiterate that abrogation of Suspension of Operation (SoO) between the Government of India and the Kuki militants is the only way to restore peace in Manipur,'' MPP, General Secretary, Naorem Mohen said in an official statement addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who recently visited the state.

It further said that there is a need to remove the sense of fear that has engulfed the population and tenaciously lift them out of the present atmosphere of uncertainty.

''Once again, I would like to emphasize the importance of addressing the concerns raised in my open letter to you. The use of illegal immigrants as a means to strengthen political influence is a matter of great concern. We need to address this issue transparently so as to find solutions that uphold the principles of justice and fairness,'' it added.

MPP said that the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) based in Myanmar and the Zomi Revolutionary Organisation (ZRO) based in Churachandpur, were formed during the Kuki-Paite clashes, adding, ''Their objectives were to protect their own communities from each other. This contextual understanding shall help you to agree with me,'' Mohen added.

As per Mohen, now is the most appropriate time to evaluate the success of the SoO arrangement that had been implemented since 2008 (officially).

''It may be the first time in the world that an agreement of not engaging militarily with an armed group who are not fighting against the state government has been signed, which is tantamount to the promotion of armed gangs by the state government,'' Mohen added.



Mohen also alleged that during this period of SoO, KSM has been harassing the civilians like thugs and gangsters, and extortion, abduction, ransom calls and interference in government functioning have been KSM’s trademark activities.

''They are the prototypes of a Mumbai gangster-like Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company. They money looted from ordinary Indian citizens besides revenue received from narco-related activities are used by KSM to import IKIFMB, provide them arms-training, purchase arms and ammunitions,'' he claimed.



He further asked what is the necessity of SoO if under these circumstances why is not the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Defence Ministry did not declaring the KSM as terrorists?

''However, I am convinced that the blame shall be squarely on your shoulders. Because it was your party that made the blunder of signing the SoO in the first place, unofficially, way back in 2005 and officially in 2008. Moreover, your government (both the Union and the State) armed and financed the KSM outfits,'' he said.

He said that under the patronage of your (Rahul Gandhi) party-led governments, the KSM could roam freely, and go on an illegal tax collection spree from the public. Moreover, like the D-Company operating from Dubai which unleashed terror in Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi, the KSM is responsible for narco-terrorism and related violence in Manipur.

These comparisons highlight the potential dangers associated with providing special treatment and privileges to groups that have not been declared as terrorists by the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

''Peace as the basis for the SoO pact is a hollow claim. Perhaps, the AR personnel are peaceful but not Manipur as your esteemed self has witnessed in Manipur,'' he claimed.



Mohen also asked Gandhi to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tell BJP government that this SoO arrangement is an exercise in futility and the strength of the Congress party to prevail over them and scrap the SoO pact.

''Finally, by scrapping SoO India can resolve the current crisis, ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Manipur irrespective of their community affiliations, and also in the interest of national security in the long run,'' he said.

Also read: Manipur crisis: Himanta Biswa Sarma assures of peace in violence-hit state, says state limping back to normalcy