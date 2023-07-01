Assam chief minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the situation in the violence-hit state of Manipur is improving day by day.

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Situation in Manipur is improving day by day and I am of the view that in the next one week or 10 days, more improvement will take place."

Slamming the Congress party the NEDA chief said that the party is crying at the time when relative peace has come and should have raised concern when the situation was volatile.

"Silently the Manipur government and Union Home Ministry are working to make peace in the valley and the situation has seen vast differences," he added.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Resumption of normal classes for schools deferred to July 8

Sarma also informed that discussions with various stakeholders are in progress for the restoration of peace at the earliest.

Earlier the BJP state president, A Sharda Devi said that the people have come out supporting the Chief Minister because they have faith that the situation will improve.



"People believe that if the situation is not controlled this time, it might go out of hand. The current situation in the state is the result of the doings of the previous government. The public has full trust in CM Biren's government," she added.

Manipur government on June 30 decided to defer the resumption of normal classes of all schools in the state till July 8.

In this regard, the State Director of School Education, L Nandakumar Singh, issued an order where he said, '' All zonal education officers under the school education department have been directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly''.

“The resumption of normal classes for all schools in the state, as issued vide order of even no. dated 19-06-2023, stands deferred till 08-07-2023 or until further order, whichever is earlier,” the order read further.