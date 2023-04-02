Churachandpur Battalion of HQ IGAR (South) under the aegis of Spear Corps apprehended one active cadre of banned outfit People Liberation Army (PLA) group on March 31.

The active cadre identified as self-styled captain of PLA, Soibam Ibomcha, was handed over to Churachandpur Police for further investigation after being apprehended by Assam Rifles troopers. The cadre was apprehended during a search operation

In another operation, Phundrei Battalion of HQ IGAR (South) under the aegis of Spear Corps apprehended an active KYKL cadre insurgent in Waikong, Kakching District, Manipur on March 31.

Based on the specific input about the presence of a Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup (KYKL) cadre in involved in unlawful activities, the troops of Assam Rifles undertook a joint operation with the Cdo rep which led to the apprehension of the active KYKL Cadre at Waikong, Kakching District.

The arrested individual has been handed over to Hiyanglam Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action.

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