The Additional Superintendent of Police (Ops) of Imphal West, Manipur, has been rescued following a crossfire between armed miscreants and security guards of the top cop.

The incident occurred in Manipur's Imphal East district allegedly between armed miscreants and security guards of an additional SP at around 6.50 pm.

However, it is yet to be ascertained who carried out the attack and the reason behind it.



Also Read: Manipur: Heavy cross-firing in Imphal East district

As per the latest reports, the Additional SP(Ops) M Amit Singh of Imphal West has been rescued and he has been admitted at Raj Medicity, Imphal for medical attention.

As per sources, two of his escorts are also injured and currently admitted to hospital.

The injured have been identified as Khulembam Bikram Singh and Meitram Prasanta Singh.

No loss of casualties was reported. This is a developing story.