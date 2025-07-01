Manipur adopts India’s strictest Aadhaar rules to curb identity fraud

Manipur has adopted one of the most stringent processes in India for issuing Aadhaar to adults, ensuring robust scrutiny and enhanced security in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and UIDAI guidelines.

The state’s approach to Aadhaar enrolment and verification was reviewed on Tuesday at a high-level meeting held at Raj Bhawan, chaired by the Governor of Manipur. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, senior officials from the Home Department, UIDAI, and the Social Welfare and Education Departments.

It was informed that every adult Aadhaar application in Manipur undergoes mandatory approval at the State Headquarters, specifically in the office of the Special Secretary (Home). A UIDAI official present at the meeting remarked that Manipur’s adult Aadhaar scrutiny may be the most rigorous in the country, with procedures aimed at preventing illegal foreigners from obtaining Aadhaar cards.

To further secure the Aadhaar system and ensure data accuracy, the state is also implementing two mandatory biometric updates:

MBU-1: For children between the ages of 5–7



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MBU-2: After crossing the age of 15

These updates, which are free of charge, are essential to keep Aadhaar valid and accurate, preventing misuse and enabling uninterrupted access to government and financial services.

Officials emphasised that biometric and biographic data must be regularly updated to reflect current identity markers. This move is expected to significantly bolster data security and authentication reliability across Manipur.

The state’s proactive approach underscores its zero-tolerance policy toward identity fraud, setting a new standard in Aadhaar governance.