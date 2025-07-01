Manipur: Eastern Liangmai chiefs oppose proposed “German road” project through Naga ancestral lands

The Eastern Liangmai Chief/Chairman Association (ELCCA) has issued a strong public statement opposing the proposed construction of a road project—referred to as the “German Road” or “Tiger Road”—which aims to connect Kangpokpi to Churachandpur through what they assert are Naga ancestral territories.

In a press communique released today, the ELCCA denounced the proposal as part of the “wishlist” of the Kuki community, stating that such names and plans are fabricated, historically inaccurate, and hold no legitimacy in Naga land records or traditions.

“There is no such road in the past, present, or future recognized as the German, Tiger, or Lion Road in our ancestral land,” the statement read. “Any move to impose such fictitious infrastructure projects... will be regarded as an act of aggression and blatant provocation.”

The association warned that any forceful or deceitful attempts to intrude into their traditional domains under the guise of development would be met with resistance. It cautioned that this could escalate into communal unrest, for which those ignoring the warning would be held fully responsible.



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The ELCCA also called upon the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to intervene with urgency and wisdom, warning that any support for the proposed project would amount to a reckless endorsement of territorial encroachment. It further urged the Government of India to ensure that no such infrastructure project—under any name or pretext—violates the territorial sanctity of Naga lands.

In a significant demand, the statement also called for the immediate dismantling of all Suspension of Operation (SoO) camps of Kuki militant groups located near Naga-inhabited areas, labelling them a threat to peace and security.

“These camps pose a serious threat and remain a constant source of intimidation and insecurity for our people,” the statement emphasised, asserting that continued presence will not be tolerated.

Concluding on a firm note, the ELCCA declared that while the Eastern Liangmai people are peace-loving, they will not remain passive in the face of provocation or occupation, pledging to defend their land “by all means necessary.”

The strong-worded statement highlights the fragile inter-community dynamics in Manipur and raises fresh concerns over territorial disputes and development-linked tensions in the state’s hill districts.