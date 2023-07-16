The present violence in the state of Manipur has terribly impacted the agricultural sector with farmers still living in the fear of being attacked by armed miscreants.

With several agricultural lands lying uncultivated in the vulnerable areas of the state, it is being estimated that around 1543.23 metric tonnes of rice of loss may be incurred by next year. But to start farming activities in conducive environment, state government had taken up measure so that state doesn’t encounter food insecurity or food crisis in days to come.

''Because of present crisis, agricultural sector is severely affected. The total arable land of Manipur used for cultivation of rice is 195000 hectares. Out of it, as many as 5127 hectares of land were uncultivated till June according to survey of the department. In term of monetary value, the total loss is equivalent to Rs 39 crores,'' Director of Agriculture, Ningthoujam Gojendro told to India Today NE.

Concerning about crop loss which state may incur, he added, “Till June 5127 hectare of land is uncultivated. If we do not cultivate in this land at all, Manipur will face a loss of 1543.23 metric tonnes of rice next year. When this quantity is converted into monetary value, it is equivalent to Rs 39 crore.”

He continued that fringes areas of many districts couldn’t venture out for farming and agricultural activities. Out of this total affected or uncultivated land of 5127 hectares, Bishnupur district hit hardest and Jiribam is least affected. Total size of land unable to cultivate is 2191 hectares and Jiribam is 37 hectares.

To mitigate estimated loss, various measures are being taken up. Security was provided in vulnerable areas to begun farming, high yielding variety seeds are distributed to many farmers, urea fertilizers will be made available without any hassle, he informed while expressing his confident that Manipur will not face any food crisis or food insecurity in days to come.

He further said that to ensure fair distribution of fertilizers, government has implemented computer generated standard operating procedure.

“We have issued an SoP for distribution of urea. Farmers can visit district agriculture office and get urea fertilizers. Those farmers who have received urea will enter their name into the system to prevent any duplication,” he explained and appealed to all farmers not to do panic buying of fertilizers and use fertilizers judiciously.

Also read : Manipur violence: Gun battle reported from Bishnupur-Churachandpur border