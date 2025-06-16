The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has made a public appeal for assistance in the reception of the mortal remains of Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma and Namlunthem Singson. Both individuals tragically perished in the Air Indis Flight AI 171 crash on 12 June 2025.

The flight was headed for Gatwick, London, and crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad. The loss of these young women has deeply affected the community, and their return is awaited with heavy hearts.

COCOMI, expressing profound sorrow, urged various community groups and the public to extend their support to ensure the dignified return of these individuals to Manipur. The organisation also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, acknowledging the immense grief they are enduring.

Since the incident, the state of Manipur has been in mourning, with people holding candlelight vigils and offering prayers. The current focus is on the DNA identification process, which is expected to confirm the identity of the remains within 72 hours. Following this, the remains will be transported back to Manipur, where preparations for their final rites will be made.



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COCOMI has called on civil society organisations, local clubs, and youth bodies to cooperate in welcoming the victims' remains at Imphal Airport. The organisation is also coordinating with the State Government and concerned authorities to arrange the smooth transfer of the bodies to the victims' families, ensuring that every step is handled with care and respect.

The families of the victims have been encouraged to participate in the reception process at the airport, and COCOMI has assured them of any necessary support. The organisation is prepared to assist in coordinating efforts to ensure the process is handled with dignity and respect. COCOMI's commitment to facilitating this process underscores the community's shared sense of loss and solidarity.

As Manipur prepares to honour the return of its daughters, COCOMI emphasises the importance of community solidarity during this time of grief. The organisation expresses hope that the victims may rest in peace and be remembered fondly by their community. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the preciousness of life and the strength found in unity.