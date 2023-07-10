Leader of Congress Legislature Party, Okram Ibobi Singh vehemently rebuked Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, RK Ranjan Singh over his recent statement where he alleged that the Congress is responsible for the violence in Manipur.

Addressing media at Congress Bhawan on July 10, CLP leader, who is also former chief minister, Ibobi Singh said that MoS RK Ranjan Singh's allegation against the party over the present crisis is baseless, adding,'' The Congress party strongly condemned this''.

“In one of the TV channels, MoS RK Ranjan Singh had held the Congress party responsible for the violence in Manipur. Minister had made a remark that the disparity between hill and valley created by the then Congress government is the fallout of the present crisis. However, the Congress party considered his allegations as baseless and unfounded,” he added.

Ibobi Singh further said that the Congress party had a lot of expectations from RK Ranjan seeing the portfolio held by him. But unexpectedly, the minister engaging in making “baseless allegations” against the party amid this critical period is highly condemnable.

''Being a Union Minister, RK Ranjan should take up the initiative of bringing peace in Manipur at the earliest,'' the Congress leader suggested.

Ibobi Singh also said that the Union Minister had clearly pointed out that the BJP government has failed to control the law and order situation, adding, ''The statement was made to media after his residence was set ablaze by an irate mob. Such claim proves the incapability of the BJP government''.

Ibobi Singh further said that the Congress always wishes the state government to summon a special session to discuss the present unrest and the party hopes that the state government will surely take up necessary steps for this.

“We have pursued the matter to the Governor of Manipur and the present government under Chief Minister N Biren is responsible for calling a special session”, the three times Chief Ministers and presently leader of the CLP said.

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