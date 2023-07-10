Amid the ongoing unrest in the hill state of Manipur, miscreants have allegedly looted valuables worth Rs 1.5 crore from a bank in Churachandpur.

As per reports, the Axis Bank in the Churachandpur district which was closed for almost two months has been looted.

It is to be mentioned here that miscreants looted cash and gold ornaments.

As per reports, a hole was found drilled, believed to be the entry point, in the rear side of the bank’s concrete building by unidentified looter(s).

The staff of Axis Bank said the branch manager was not present and that they had very little knowledge about the theft.

This is a developing story. Details awaited.



Also Read: Manipur: Fresh firing reported in Imphal West-Kangpokpi border area, one dead besides casualties on both sides



Meanwhile, the situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile as the intermittent firing continued at Phayeng and Singda villages under the Imphal West-Kangpokpi border area, according to sources.

An exchange of fire was reported from both sides of the communities on the intervening night of July 9 with one person reported dead besides causalities on both sides.

Additional Assam Rifles troops were inducted to bring the situation under control resulting in the cessation of firing by the wee hours of July 10.

Notably, un-provoked firing started again in the morning of July 10 from Singda village towards the hillside.