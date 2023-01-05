Manipur Olympian Park which was constructed in the picturesque, Sangaithel area as an honour to Olympians of Manipur and to encourage players of the state is all prepared to inaugurate by the union home minister on January 6 during his short visit to the state.

The park constructed by Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd under Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd. begins its groundwork in 2021.

Manipur also known as the powerhouse of the state on its excellent contribution to the field of sports has produced as many as 19 Olympians so far.

Out of it, three of them brings medal to this world’s biggest sporting event. The medallists are MC Marry Kom (Bronze in 2012 London), weightlifting Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (silver Tokyo Olympic 2020) and hockey player Sanglakpam Nilakanta (bronze Tokyo Olympic 2020).

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As an honour, statues of all 19 Olympians are installed. They are hockey player Pangabam Nilakomal Singh; hockey player Kshetrimayum Thoiba Singh; boxer Soubam Suresh Singh; judoka Lourembam Brojeshori Devi; boxer Ngangom Dingku Singh; weightlifter Thingbaijam Sanamacha Chanu; weightlifter Nameirakpam Kunjarani Devi; judoka Khumujam Tombi Devi; boxer Laishram Devendro Singh; weightlifter Ngangbam Soniya Chanu; archer Laishram Bombayla Devi; hockey player Khadangbam Kothajit Singh; hockey player Thokchom Anuradha Devi; hockey player Kangujam Chinglensana Singh; boxer Mangte Chungneijang Marry Kom; hockey player Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu; weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu; hockey player Sanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma and judoka Likmabam Sushila Devi.

According to information received from Manipur Police Housing Corporation, the park would be constructed in a total area of 16.11 acres in three different phases with a total cost of around Rs 50 crore.

So far only the first phase of the construction is completed and it is targeted to the remaining two phases within this year.

The area covered in the first phase of construction is 10 acres; the second phase is 1.61 acres and the third phase is 4.5 acres.

Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd informed that construction work covered in the first phase are museum, Olympic ring, souvenir shop, toilet, caretaker room, electrician room, ticket counter, security room, watch tower and VIP parking.

The second phase comprises of visitor parking, a restaurant, a stairway and a footpath. While in the third phase, a sports training centre will be constructed.

It may be mentioned that the union minister will also inaugurate many other projects and lay the foundation stones for new projects as well.