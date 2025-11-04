Manipur announces Direct Bank Transfer of relief funds to Internally Displaced Persons from Nov 1

The Manipur government has issued new guidelines to streamline the distribution of relief assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the large-scale violence that erupted in May 2023.

According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Home Department, monetary assistance will now be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, replacing the earlier system of in-kind distribution.

The decision, effective from November 1, 2025, is aimed at ensuring “transparency, efficiency, and flexibility” in relief management.

Each IDP member will receive Rs 84 per day basis through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the head of the household to procure daily essentials such as rice, dal, water, spices, vegetables, milk, eggs, and hygiene items.



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District administrations have been instructed to prepare a digitised list of all camp residents and verify their identities using Aadhaar, voter ID, or other valid government documents. Beneficiaries must also have an active bank account, with local authorities directed to assist those without one in opening accounts.

While the monetary assistance will now be handled directly by the beneficiaries, district administrations will continue to oversee general camp maintenance, including electricity and sanitation. IDPs who were receiving aid from the administration until September 2025 will remain eligible for the DBT scheme.

The order also designates Sub-Divisional Officers as grievance redressal officers for each camp to address complaints from IDPs. Additionally, NFSA cardholders will continue to receive their entitled rice allocations.

Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure tthe imely disbursement of funds and guarantee that no eligible person is left out of the scheme.