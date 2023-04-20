In yet another jolt to BJP in Manipur, MLA P Brojen Singh has stepped down as the chairman of Manipur Development Society on April 20.

Brojen who was an elected MLA from the Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituency under Thoubal district, cited ‘personal grounds’ as reason behind his resignation.

“I tender my resignation from the post of chairman Manipur Development Society (MDS) Imphal due to some personal grounds”, mentioned Brojen in his resignation letter.

Brojen’s resignation come at a time when few of the elected MLAs mainly from the Kuki community are already camping in New Delhi, seeking interference of the Centre leadership, after expressing discontent over the current state leadership for alleged lack of transparency and not fulfilling the promises.

Thokchom Radheshyam, who resigned from his position as Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s advisor, has alleged that a dictatorial style of leadership has been prevailing in Manipur which has left many legislators disgruntled. They want a change of guard—either the chief minister or state party leadership. “If we want transparency, whatever we do, whatever we speak, what we think in our mind and soul should be same and action upon,” he wrote on social media platform.

Another BJP leader, Karam Shyam who resigned on April 17 from the post of Chairman of Tourism Corporation stated in a social media post that the senior leadership of the state government is not treating their colleagues equally and that a leader threatening their colleagues could not be accepted.

Shyam further stated that the CM had promised to develop a historical site in his constituency but his request was ignored later on.

Also read : Manipur: Two former BJP ministers rebel against chief minister N. Biren Singh, leadership moots disciplinary action