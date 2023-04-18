A fresh crisis has emerged in Manipur BJP following the resignation of two former ministers from the party and few disgruntled party MLAs rushing to Delhi to meet central leaders. The MLAs have expressed unhappiness at the current state leadership for alleged lack of transparency and not fulfilling the promises.

Thokchom Radheshyam, who resigned from his position as Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s advisor, has alleged that a dictatorial style of leadership has been prevailing in Manipur which has left many legislators disgruntled. They want a change of guard—either the chief minister or state party leadership. “If we want transparency, whatever we do, whatever we speak, what we think in our mind and soul should be same and action upon,” he wrote on social media platform.

Thokchom Radheshyam's social media post

Radheshyam, a retired cop-turned-politician, is also a former minister and MLA of Heirok Assembly constituency. .

Another BJP leader, Karam Shyam who resigned on April 17 from the post of Chairman of Tourism Corporation stated in a social media post that the senior leadership of the state government is not treating their colleagues equally and that a leader threatening their colleagues could not be accepted.

Shyam further stated that the CM had promised to develop a historical site in his constituency but his request was ignored later on.

Karam Shyam social media post mentioning his resignation

Shyam had joined the BJP in 2021.

While the rebel MLAs claim that they have around 10-15 members supporting them, others have not voiced dissent against Biren Singh government. Most of the supposed rebel MLAs belong to Kuki community and they are reportedly upset over the Manipur government’s decision to suspend SoS agreement of 2008 with the Kuki rebel groups.

Meanwhile, the state BJP leadership has said that it is mulling disciplinary action against the dissenting MLAs. While the rebel leaders stationed in Delhi have not yet got appointment with the Central leadership, BJP’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra is likely to travel to Imphal to have discussion with state leadership to diffuse the crisis.

As per reports, after ex-Education Minister Th Radheshyam and Ex-CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam aired their grievances against Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, the reason for their discontentment has come to light.

It has been revealed that BJP MLA, Karam Shyam's son used to work for a lengthy period as Transport Contractor at CAF&PD before being removed.

Following a violent incident that took place in Heirok at the time of the general election in 2021, a case was handed over to CBI to investigate whether Th Radheshyam's younger brother was involved in the incident or not.

Both MLAs have been upset against N Biren Singh due to these matters, as per a highly reliable source.

With this reveal, questions are now being raised concerning the truthfulness of the allegations raised by a few MLAs who are trying to settle scores out of their personal grievances and vested interests.

When Th Radheshyam and Karam Shyam tendered their resignations from their respective posts to the Chief Minister, both mentioned that they are incompetent to carry out their duties.

Both have also expressed their unhappiness in video clippings released to the media.

MLA Karam Shyam's son had been using the name of a firm, Khaidem Enterprises, MJ Avenue, and running a profitable business for a long time as a transport contractor of around 18 Assembly constituencies.

The reports further claimed that he could not continue the business with the arrival of the Biren-led BJP government 2.0. After he was removed from his post as a transport contractor, Karam Shyam was deeply hurt.

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