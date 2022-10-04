Even as sit-in protests were held across the state today demanding that the Cabinet's decision to legalize liquor in the state be reversed, the All Manipur Women's Social Reformation and Development Samaj (Nupi Samaj) has set October 10 as the deadline for the government to respond to the call to reverse the decision to lift the prohibition.

In keeping with the series of protests that have been held, the Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA), in collaboration with local organizations in the separate localities, proceeded with sit-in protests on October 4.

Talking to reporters in Mayang Langjing, Imphal West district, Nupi Samaj advisor K Indu demanded the State Government halt the attempt to modify the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act, 1991.

So far, women have been democratically declaring their opposition to the initiative to legalize booze. However, she noted, no constructive answer has been received from the government so far.

“If the Government fails to give a positive response by October 10, Nupi Samaj is ready to launch intense forms of agitations along with local women bodies,” she warned.