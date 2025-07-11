Manipur appoints nodal officers to expedite documentation for IDPs

Reaffirming its commitment to the welfare and dignity of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the ongoing law and order situation in parts of the state, the Manipur Government has taken significant steps to address delays in the issuance of vital documents such as birth certificates, domicile, caste, and income certificates.

Acknowledging grievances raised by displaced families, the Home Department noted that several IDPs have experienced inordinate delays and, in some cases, outright rejections of their applications—often due to unresponsive or uncooperative behaviour of officials at issuing offices.

To tackle this pressing issue, the Government has designated dedicated Nodal Officers in each of the affected districts. These officers will facilitate, oversee, and streamline the documentation process and will act as official points of contact for addressing IDP-related grievances.



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In Imphal West, O. Poireingamba Khumancha (SDC/Branch Officer) has been appointed, while Laishangbam Subhalakshmi Devi and Aribam Devkishor Sharma will jointly oversee the process in Imphal East. R.K. Sunil Singh will handle matters in Bishnupur, and S. Surchandra Singh in Thoubal. In other districts, Matouleibi Huirem (Kakching), Shonjakhup Haokip (Churachandpur), Kaikhoseh Kipgen (Kangpokpi), Arif Sajad BS (Tengnoupal), Atom Bijendro Singh and Moirangthem Devananda Singh (Jiribam), and Woryung Kaping (Ukhrul) have been tasked with the responsibility.

For centralized coordination, Shri A. Heera Singh, Deputy Secretary (Home), has been appointed as the State-level Nodal Officer. He can be contacted at 9862715317 or via email at angom.heera@gmail.com.

The Government has urged all concerned officials to treat IDP documentation with compassion and urgency. It has called on displaced individuals to reach out directly to the designated nodal officers to ensure they receive the services they need without delay.

In its statement, the Government reiterated its firm commitment to ensuring that every displaced citizen is supported with the necessary documentation and assistance, in a manner that upholds their dignity during these challenging times.