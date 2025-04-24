The Governor-in-Council, in its sitting on April 24, 2025, approved the adoption of two crucial Central Government Office Memorandums (OMs) that will grant extended paid leave to female employees in the state.

These provisions include Child Care Leave (CCL) and Special Maternity Leave (SML), ensuring better support for women in the workforce.

1. Child Care Leave (CCL) – Up to 730 Days

The first important measure adopted is the Child Care Leave, which allows women employees and single male employees with minor children to take up to 730 days of leave during their entire service. This leave can be utilized for child-rearing, as well as for taking care of a child’s needs such as health, exams, and other important life events.

The leave will be available for up to two eldest surviving children, providing parents with the time and flexibility they need to manage both their professional and caregiving responsibilities. This provision supports the government’s long-standing commitment to women’s welfare and aims to balance their dual roles as professionals and primary caregivers.



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2. Special Maternity Leave (SML) – 60 Days for Mothers After Loss

The second measure is the introduction of 60 days of Special Maternity Leave for women who experience a stillbirth or the death of a child shortly after birth. The leave is specifically designed to provide women with emotional and physical support during a traumatic period, allowing them time to recover without the added stress of job insecurity or loss of pay.

The Special Maternity Leave aims to alleviate some of the trauma women face after the loss of a child and provides crucial time for recovery. It is distinct from regular maternity leave and addresses the specific needs of mothers undergoing significant emotional and physical challenges due to the death or stillbirth of an infant.

By adopting these provisions, the Governor-in-Council has aligned state policies with the Central Government’s approach, reflecting a commitment to supporting employees as both professionals and parents.