In continued search operations in fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur, security forces seized huge cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition in Imphal West.

Search operations were carried out by security forces in vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts on November 4.

During the operations, the following arms and ammunition were recovered : 02 (two) arms (SLR with Magazine- 01, Muzzle Loading Rifle -01), 01(one) Carbine Magazine and 01(one) Wireless radio set were recovered from Loiching range, Kangpokpi District.

Notably, the security forces also set up checkpoints and continued their naka checking at vulnerable areas.

Also read : Manipur violence: Security forces recover arms from Kangpokpi district, Myanmar national arrested