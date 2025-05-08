In a series of intelligence-led combing and cordon-and-search operations across Manipur, security forces have recovered arms and arrested several individuals involved in extortion and illegal activities.

From the Gwarok Hill Range near Bengi village under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal District, security personnel recovered one .303 rifle with magazine, four No. 36 hand grenades (without detonators), one “Pompi Gun” (an improvised mortar), two live rounds of INSAS ammunition, one INSAS LMG magazine, a camouflage long pant, and a camouflage shirt bearing PLA insignia.

In an anti-extortion crackdown on May 7, 2025, Manipur Police arrested Arambam Birkumar alias Kanba (47), an active cadre of KCP (PWG), from near Thambaleima High School, Iramsiphai Leirak Ashangba under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West District. He was residing at a relief camp and was reportedly issuing threats and extortion demands to government officials, banks, brick kilns, and the general public in the valley. Two mobile handsets, an Aadhaar card, and ₹3,530 in cash were seized from him.

On May 6, 2025, police also arrested Oinam Sanamacha Meitei (27), an active member of KCP (City Meitei), from Awang Khunou Mayai Leikai under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West District. Seized from his possession were a two-wheeler vehicle, an olive green bag, a mobile phone with two SIM cards, and a wallet containing ₹50.



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On the same day, two individuals were arrested from different locations in Thoubal District for illegally selling duplicate SIM cards without proper KYC verification, despite knowing these would be used for unlawful purposes. Laishram Rajesh Singh alias Tomba (19) was arrested from his residence at Khangabok Part-III Khunou Leikai under Thoubal Police Station. Md. Nawaz Khan alias Wash Khan (27) was caught in front of a shop at Sangaiyumpham Cherapur Mayai Leikai Part-II. From their possession, police seized four mobile handsets, two Aadhaar cards, a side bag containing one notebook, 41 new SIM cards, and one biometric fingerprint scanner.

On May 7, 2025, a joint team of Manipur Police and CRPF detected and seized 2,500 litres of DIC liquor from Naka point at Chiru Lamkhai near Sangaithel outpost in Imphal West. The liquor was found in two four-wheeler vehicles owned by Dithaipou Golmei (32) and Poujuanlung Kamei (39). Necessary legal formalities are being followed.

In a special drive to recover stolen or snatched vehicles, police recovered three vehicles on May 6, 2025. During the same operation, tinted glasses were removed from 41 vehicles.

Security forces have conducted regular search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable zones across both hill and valley districts. A total of 293 vehicles on NH-2 and 119 vehicles on NH-37 carrying essential supplies were provided safe passage with appropriate security convoys. Strict security arrangements have been implemented in sensitive areas.

A total of 109 checkpoints and Nakas have been set up across various districts in Manipur, resulting in the detention of six individuals for further verification.

In a significant arms recovery, search operations in the general area of Wangjing Tekcham under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal District led to the seizure of one .303 rifle with magazine, one 9 mm pistol, another 9 mm pistol without magazine, one No. 36 HE hand grenade, nine .303 live rounds, three tear smoke shell soft nose (LR), one tear smoke shell (CS), one tear smoke shell (LR), one 38 mm cartridge anti-riot with rubber bullet, two Baofeng walkie talkie sets, one Kenwood walkie talkie set, and a charger for the Kenwood device.

These operations reflect the security forces’ intensified crackdown against anti-social and insurgent elements, and their commitment to maintaining law and order across the state.