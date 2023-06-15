Army in association with Assam Rifles are conducting area domination operations amid the recent spurt in violence, said Army on June 15.

''𝘼𝙧𝙚𝙖 𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙊𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨

Enhanced Area Domination Operations by Army & Assam Rifles are being undertaken in the aftermath of recent spurt in violence. Day 2 of domination of fringe areas & higher reaches underway by long duration self contained columns,'' a tweet by SpearCorps.IndianArmy said.

𝘼𝙧𝙚𝙖 𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙊𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨

Enhanced Area Domination Operations by Army & Assam Rifles are being undertaken in the aftermath of recent spurt in violence. Day 2 of domination of fringe areas & higher reaches underway by long duration self contained columns pic.twitter.com/i6wsUsHhW8 — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 15, 2023

Meanwhile, in a bid to curb the transmission of inflammatory material and false rumours through social media platforms, the Government of Manipur has issued an order to suspend internet and mobile data services in the state for another 5 more days till June 20.

The decision comes in light of reports of incidents of violence, attacks, and arson, raising concerns about the potential misuse of social media to incite public passion and disrupt the law and order situation.

The order, issued by the Home Department of Manipur Secretariat, highlights the imminent danger posed to public and private property, as well as public tranquillity and communal harmony, due to the spread of disinformation and false rumours through platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others.

These mediums have the potential to facilitate and mobilize mobs, leading to violence, arson, vandalism, and other forms of disruptive activities.

Also read: Manipur violence: Internet services continue to remain suspended till June 20