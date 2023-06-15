In a bid to curb the transmission of inflammatory material and false rumours through social media platforms, the Government of Manipur has issued an order to suspend internet and mobile data services in the state for another 5 more days till June 20.

The decision comes in light of reports of incidents of violence, attacks, and arson, raising concerns about the potential misuse of social media to incite public passion and disrupt the law and order situation.

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The order, issued by the Home Department of Manipur Secretariat, highlights the imminent danger posed to public and private property, as well as public tranquillity and communal harmony, due to the spread of disinformation and false rumours through platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others. These mediums have the potential to facilitate and mobilize mobs, leading to violence, arson, vandalism, and other forms of disruptive activities.

Further, any person found guilty of violation of aforesaid orders will be liable for legal action.

