A mob attempted to storm the Churachandpur SP office in Manipur on Thursday night, hours after a head constable of the district police was suspended after he was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab, an official said.

Taking to X, Manipur Police said, "A mob numbering approximately 300-400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stone, etc. The SF (security forces) including RAF is responding appropriately by firing tear gas shell to control the situation. Things are under watch."

Mob numbering approx 300-400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stone, etc. The SF including RAF is responding appropriately by firing tear gas shell to control the situation. Things are being under watch. — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) February 15, 2024

Head constable Siamlalpaul was kept "under suspension with immediate effect until further orders" by Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve after a video of him with "armed men" and "sitting together with village volunteers" went viral on social media.



Also Read: Manipur: Six arrested for looting arms from IRB camp

Manipur Police have arrested six people for looting arms from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) camp at Chingarel in Manipur's Imphal East district.

Four Insas rifles, one AK Ghatak, two magazines of SLR and 16 small boxes of 9mm ammunition looted from the IRB camp have also been recovered, police said.

Taking to X, police said, "In connection with the incident of arms looting case of 5th IRB, Chingarel, Imphal East by unruly mob on the night of 13.02.2024, Manipur Police have arrested 06 (six) persons on 14.02.2024 and they have been remanded into police custody by judicial magistrate. Further, 04 (four) Insas Rifles, 01 (one) AK Ghatak 2, magazines of SLR and 16 small boxes of 9 mm ammunition which are suspected to have been looted from 5th IRB have also been recovered by Manipur Police.."