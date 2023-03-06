An active member of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Progressive) insurgent group was detained in Manipur on March 5.



According to a press statement released on March 5, the insurgent was apprehended in Hiyanglam in the Kakching district of Manipur by the Phundrei Battalion of the Assam Rifles under the direction of HQ IGAR (South).

The Assam Rifles undertook a joint operation with the CDO representative based on specific information about the presence of a Prepak Pro cadre involved in illegal activities like extortion. This led to the capture of an active Prepak Pro Cadre at Hiyanglam, Kakching District, according to the press release.

According to the statement, the person who was arrested has been turned over to Hiyanglam Police for additional investigation and any necessary legal action.





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